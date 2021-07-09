Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 201 ($2.63). 170,077 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 590,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204.50 ($2.67).

The firm has a market capitalization of £987.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.84.

About Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It avoids investments in third-party funds. It seeks to invest in sectors, such as technology and telecoms, services, healthcare, and consumer.

