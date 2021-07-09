Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.08 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $9.08 million and $5.55 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $17.80 or 0.00054142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00055280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.30 or 0.00888898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005289 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

