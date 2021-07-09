Horizon Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,070.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $80,070.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00046586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00119685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00163111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,982.44 or 1.00300777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.58 or 0.00941454 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

