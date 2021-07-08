Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,984.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded up 75.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $0.90 and $86,984.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Crypto Village Accelerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

