Nyzo (NYZO) Trading Up 40.1% Over Last Week

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $94,309.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00046573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00120477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00163396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,981.09 or 1.00016114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.60 or 0.00941892 BTC.

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

