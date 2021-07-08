Argon (ARGON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $190,992.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Argon has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $3.14 million and $190,992.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00119662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00163346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.36 or 0.99999428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00942131 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 78,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,451,547 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

