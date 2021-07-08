Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Achieves Market Cap of $3.58 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for $13.58 or 0.00041168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $3.58 million and $36,615.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00119662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00163346 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.36 or 0.99999428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00942131 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

