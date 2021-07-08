PIN (PIN) Trading 36.5% Lower Over Last Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00118662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00162650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,845.42 or 0.99345045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.52 or 0.00936184 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

