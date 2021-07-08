Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $12,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ ALZN traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 951,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,876. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $33.55.
About Alzamend Neuro
