Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Genfit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of Genfit stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.80. 8,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $173.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Genfit during the first quarter valued at about $1,020,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genfit during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genfit during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genfit by 399.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 251,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

