ByteNext Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $418,610.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ByteNext has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00118643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00162938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,812.34 or 0.99686550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.00938676 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.