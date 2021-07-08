Clever DeFi Price Hits $1.11 on Top Exchanges (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00003378 BTC on exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market capitalization of $970,683.97 and $93.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00118643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00162938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,812.34 or 0.99686550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.00938676 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 881,081 coins and its circulating supply is 872,919 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

