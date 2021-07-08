BitCore (BTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.65 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. BitCore has a total market cap of $6.65 million and $810.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,685.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,080.71 or 0.06365778 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.64 or 0.01458242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00391518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00145262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.02 or 0.00621118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00418070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00326681 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

