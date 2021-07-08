Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $46,515.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $59,500.00.

NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,950. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.