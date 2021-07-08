Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells $46,515.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $46,112.50.
- On Friday, May 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $26,250.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $59,500.00.
NASDAQ ARQT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,950. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.30.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.
ARQT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
