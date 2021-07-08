Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50.

Shares of ANET traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.16. The company had a trading volume of 575,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,396. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $376.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

