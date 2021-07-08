Jayshree Ullal Sells 1,375 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50.
Shares of ANET traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $370.16. The company had a trading volume of 575,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,396. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $376.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.31.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after buying an additional 381,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.47.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
