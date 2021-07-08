DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Andrew K. Balo Sells 2,974 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew K. Balo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $896,625.00.

DXCM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $446.97. 619,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.97. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,369 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

