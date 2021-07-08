Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells $3,755,500.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $3,506,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00.

Shares of SMAR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 688,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,506. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

