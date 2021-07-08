Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $15,812,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PLTR stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 34,304,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,527,820. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

