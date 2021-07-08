eBoost (EBST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $344.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $344.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00391571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.