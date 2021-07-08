Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0008 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $151.48 million and $64,686.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.36 or 0.00619679 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000206 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

