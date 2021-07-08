Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.330 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,180. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 71,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,155,830.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $1,215,250.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,250.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,679 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,672. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

