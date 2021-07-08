Venus (XVS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $190.25 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Venus coin can now be bought for approximately $18.40 or 0.00056598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $190.25 million and $33.57 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,564.91 or 1.00169828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00035587 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007505 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,339,910 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

