Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBRX. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. (FBRC) assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of FBRX stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 167,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,428. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.08. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

