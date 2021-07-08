ESBC (ESBC) Price Reaches $0.0156 on Top Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, ESBC has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $446,022.73 and approximately $43,657.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,884,420 coins and its circulating supply is 28,605,086 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

