Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.58-3.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.23. Matson also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.730 EPS.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of MATX stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.43. 345,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Matson has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $79.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 1,982 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $123,974.10. Insiders sold a total of 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,807 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

