Graphlinq Protocol Price Up 4.8% This Week (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $554,376.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.97 or 0.00854416 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 92.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

