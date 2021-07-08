Comparing Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) & Loews (NYSE:L)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Loews (NYSE:L) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Everest Re Group and Loews, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Loews 0 2 0 0 2.00

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus target price of $275.71, suggesting a potential upside of 13.47%. Loews has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.83%. Given Loews’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loews is more favorable than Everest Re Group.

Dividends

Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Loews pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Everest Re Group pays out 83.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Everest Re Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Loews has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Everest Re Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everest Re Group and Loews’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $9.60 billion 1.26 $514.15 million $7.46 32.57 Loews $12.58 billion 1.11 -$931.00 million N/A N/A

Everest Re Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Loews.

Volatility & Risk

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loews has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and Loews’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 8.10% 4.14% 1.27% Loews -0.29% 6.03% 1.42%

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Loews on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in the United States, Canada, Europe, Ireland, and Switzerland. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids(NGLs), and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,650 miles of interconnected pipelines; 455 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 213 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and seven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 27 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice segments, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.