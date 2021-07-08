Lition One Day Volume Reaches $557.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Lition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lition has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. Lition has a total market cap of $276,764.75 and approximately $557.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,415.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,072.10 or 0.06392241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.26 or 0.01466137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00395589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00146588 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.10 or 0.00617290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00420151 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.94 or 0.00326815 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. "

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

