$19.67 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $19.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $19.80 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $77.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.30 million to $78.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $78.60 million, with estimates ranging from $77.50 million to $79.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.83. 99,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $248.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $21.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

