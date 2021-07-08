Zacks: Analysts Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to post sales of $48.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.45 million and the highest is $52.80 million. Endeavour Silver reported sales of $20.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $167.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.30 million to $175.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $196.53 million, with estimates ranging from $147.60 million to $248.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

EXK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 3,031,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $942.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.