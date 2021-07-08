Credits (CS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $387,843.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

