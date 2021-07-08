Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $111.35 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $111.35 million and $2.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00036114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00265517 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00036243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012943 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $967.58 or 0.02957252 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,308,579 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

