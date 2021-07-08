Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $935.00 million. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $848.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.18. 1,451,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,107,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,817,000 after acquiring an additional 672,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,397,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,856,000 after acquiring an additional 551,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

