Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.02 Million

Analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report sales of $107.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the highest is $107.04 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year sales of $442.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $442.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $485.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.35 million to $491.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.79. The stock had a trading volume of 664,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,502. Rambus has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -69.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 44,030 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

