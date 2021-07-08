Meta (MTA) Market Cap Achieves $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00055195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00865206 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 91.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

