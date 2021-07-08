Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $370,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report sales of $370,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 1,822,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,114. The stock has a market cap of $451.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69. VistaGen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

