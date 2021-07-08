Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,348. Daimler has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $49.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

