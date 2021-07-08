Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.60

Clinigen Group plc (OTCMKTS:CLIGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clinigen Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Clinigen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.24. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

