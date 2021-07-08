Zacks: Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $906.70 million and the highest is $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $803.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

URBN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,063. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 89,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.