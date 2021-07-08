Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to announce $13.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.73 million. Marchex posted sales of $25.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $56.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million.

MCHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,193. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth $4,360,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth $238,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marchex during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

