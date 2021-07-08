Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Terex stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 593,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.37. Terex has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

