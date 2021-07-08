Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.26. 1,476,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $567.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDYA. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

