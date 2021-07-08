Insider Selling: IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.26. 1,476,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $567.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $24.92.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after acquiring an additional 407,864 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
