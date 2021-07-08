PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Sells $151,875.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Winston Kung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 4th, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.13. 352,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,345. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.