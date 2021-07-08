PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Sells $151,875.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Winston Kung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00.
Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.13. 352,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,345. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $28,111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PMV Pharmaceuticals
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
