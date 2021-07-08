Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,615,648.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $38.77. The stock had a trading volume of 958,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

