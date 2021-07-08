Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/2/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

6/21/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARWR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.32. 923,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.24.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

