Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/2/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/2/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/27/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.
- 6/21/2021 – Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of ARWR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.32. 923,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.86 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.24.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after purchasing an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
