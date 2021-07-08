Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised shares of Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BASFY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. 108,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.9124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Basf’s payout ratio is 77.17%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.