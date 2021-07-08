OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

OGI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.63. 3,725,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,300,474. The stock has a market cap of $785.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.10. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in OrganiGram by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 200,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 47,194 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in OrganiGram by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,334,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

