E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EONGY shares. UBS Group cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. 71,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,559. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. E.On has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

