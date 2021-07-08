Terracoin Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $368,881.69 and $143.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $490.10 or 0.01494129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.23 or 0.00421405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00083972 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

