Newscrypto 24 Hour Volume Hits $14.84 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $100.22 million and $14.84 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00121571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00163960 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,773.73 or 0.99914537 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.20 or 0.00939573 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,691,648 coins and its circulating supply is 157,042,001 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.